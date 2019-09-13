Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Pvh (PVH) by $455,900; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Valuation Rose While Bowen Hanes & Co Boosted Its Stake

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by 30.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 46,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 197,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.95M, up from 151,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $167.04. About 662,119 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.70-Adj EPS $6.85; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 269.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 4,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 6,650 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $629,000, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 650,288 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 23/03/2018 – Cramer: Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N FY SHR VIEW $8.90, REV VIEW $9.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue and EPS above Guidance and Raises Full Year EPS Outlook; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Finance invested in 0.01% or 132 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.11% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 535,758 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.25% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1.26 million shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 189,936 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Menta Lc reported 2,300 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc reported 24,004 shares. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 985 shares. Natixis holds 24,434 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0.15% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 282,017 shares. Next Group Inc holds 2,377 shares. Horizon Invests Lc holds 4,114 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10,000 shares to 493,850 shares, valued at $38.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 23,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,520 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. Shares for $961.58 million were sold by Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd..

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.60 million activity. Shares for $502,293 were bought by NASELLA HENRY.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Ltd Liability reported 3,024 shares stake. Kbc Nv holds 0.02% or 24,697 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 9,860 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). First Trust Advsr LP owns 61,536 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa reported 2,851 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 59,095 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 103,892 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc accumulated 2,771 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 23,087 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Street Corp owns 3.60 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Mason Street Limited Co owns 10,684 shares.