Marathon Trading Investment Management Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lowered American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Position as Valuation Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 121,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 73,058 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 194,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 2.55 million shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 85.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 24,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 4,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326,000, down from 28,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64 million shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 767,379 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Cardinal Capital Management has invested 1.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset Mngmt Gru invested in 4,978 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 369,720 shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 16,954 shares. Howe Rusling reported 45,358 shares stake. Prospector Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chilton Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 183,482 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 32.67 million shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc accumulated 0.2% or 220,346 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,642 shares. Cap Investors owns 7.95 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.13% or 75,544 shares. Regent Invest Ltd stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) by 14,500 shares to 60,800 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (Put) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (Put).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 215,595 shares to 364,957 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 161 shares. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 14,685 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl owns 57,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 73,058 shares. Federated Pa has 0.02% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 176,980 shares. Numerixs Tech holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 30,818 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc reported 6.14 million shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 63,900 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 1.82 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Redwood Cap Mgmt holds 1.09% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). S&T Bankshares Pa reported 1.96% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Quantitative Llc stated it has 82,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 22,049 shares.