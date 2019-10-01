Marathon Trading Investment Management Decreased Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 77.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 86,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 25,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $769,000, down from 111,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 23.89 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY ENTERPRISE, EMBEDDED AND SEMI-CUSTOM (EESC) SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $532 MLN, DOWN 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X shows up briefly on Amazon.de; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Lisa Su appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than; 29/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Dual-core AMD Athlon 200GE and Athlon Pro 200GE on the way; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 20,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 62,876 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.34 million, down from 83,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $212.2. About 1.96M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4,020 shares to 133,031 shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet ‘C’ by 752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.07 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 27,500 shares to 37,678 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call).

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.19 million for 47.88 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.