Marathon Trading Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Jd Com (JD) as Stock Value Rose; Orbcomm (ORBC) Shareholder Ariel Investments Lifted Holding by $3.16 Million

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Orbcomm Inc. (ORBC) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 526,237 shares as the company's stock declined 17.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.36 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $625.45 million market cap company. It closed at $7.85 lastly. It is up 22.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 17,168 shares as the company's stock rose 23.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 33,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $51.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 8.81M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84 million for 152.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) by 10,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc by 102,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put).

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "The Worst Mistake China Stock Investors Can Make Right Now – Nasdaq" on June 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Farfetch Launches on JD.com – Business Wire" published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD) – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 119,683 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $307.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,757 shares, and cut its stake in Realnetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK).