Marathon Trading Investment Management Cut Its Position in Twitter (TWTR) as Stock Price Rose; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $1.26 Million; Stock Value Declined

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Dow is set to open 100 points higher as Boeing, tech rebound; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 78.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 198,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 254,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 7.56M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,440 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) by 10,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 59,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Tal Education Group (Put).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $69.18 million for 105.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

