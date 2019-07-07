Marathon Trading Investment Management Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Shares Rose; Loews Holding in Western Digital (WDC) Lowered by $8.30 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 85.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 24,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326,000, down from 28,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, down from 613,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 4.37M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Exxon Mobil Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With Concerns Mounting, FuelCell Wins Deal With Exxon Mobil – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Top-Tier, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Consider Buying This June – The Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) by 36,600 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (Put) by 59,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 72,165 shares. 97,493 were reported by Maryland Cap Management. Dakota Wealth Management has 0.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 71,502 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 20,520 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc has 1.69% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 245,196 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id, Idaho-based fund reported 46,206 shares. Davis reported 18,541 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.86% or 4.76M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments invested in 0.24% or 410,009 shares. Coastline Trust Co invested in 0.39% or 32,572 shares. Capstone Financial Advsr owns 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,919 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 80,396 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Hldg has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Guardian Investment Mgmt has 3.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 100.88% or $3.44 from last year’s $3.41 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 600,380 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 525,728 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Limited Com has 0.4% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 10,190 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 114,395 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.25% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 208,988 shares. 10,713 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Moreover, Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.84% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.19% or 7,215 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Argi Invest Ltd Co reported 0.17% stake. J Goldman And Company Ltd Partnership holds 341,910 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 1,012 shares. Natl Pension has 383,985 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parsec Management reported 64,438 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.