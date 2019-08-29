Marathon Trading Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Qualcomm (QCOM); Focused Wealth Management Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Raised by $500,490 as Stock Value Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2332.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 86,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 90,007 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.54. About 3.46M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Its Case to Lawmakers in Qualcomm Bid–Update; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 09/03/2018 – Republican lawmakers backed a U.S. panel’s decision to delay Qualcomm’s shareholder meeting to allow for a more extensive review of Broadcom’s takeover bid; 12/03/2018 – Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 30.33 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 02/04/2018 – GE Healthcare to sell certain software assets for $1.05 bln; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 20/04/2018 – G.E. Earnings Show Some Signs of a Turnaround; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Oil and Gas Rev $5.39B; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Llc has 54.16 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 1.20 million are owned by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Company. General accumulated 0.1% or 142,000 shares. Brown Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 24,067 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Ny, a New York-based fund reported 25,308 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md has 1.18% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 77,200 shares. Westwood Management Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 10,500 shares. 144,824 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Intersect Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 16,119 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust reported 130,923 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 124,201 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 86,846 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 645 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability owns 424,168 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 3,952 shares to 1,253 shares, valued at $142,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) by 9,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

