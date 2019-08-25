Marathon Trading Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Morgan Stanley (MS); As Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose, Marshall & Sullivan Has Lowered Holding by $599,896

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 18,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 24,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 12.31M shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Names 17 Women of Achievement to MAKERS Class of 2018; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMES GORMAN SAYS MARKET HAS UNDERAPPRECIATED BANK’S POTENTIAL IN TRADING; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO says steel, aluminum tariffs ‘bad idea’; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Expense Efficiency Ratio 69%; 08/05/2018 – Fusion Completes Private Placement of Common Stk Led by Morgan Stanley Credit Partners; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: ALL MAJOR BUSINESSES AT MS LOOK ‘VERY, VERY GOOD’; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Investment Banking Rev $1.63B

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc analyzed 6,817 shares as the company's stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $71.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 4.55 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) by 11,200 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) by 323,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put).

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53M for 30.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.