Marathon Trading Investment Management Boosted Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.65 Million as Shares Declined; Veritas Investment Management Llp Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Lifted by $1.26 Million

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 4,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 389,345 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.31 million, up from 385,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.11 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 173.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 9,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 15,358 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 5,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,153 shares to 2,792 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 65,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,095 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Put).

