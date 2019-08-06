Marathon Trading Investment Management Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 3845.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc acquired 84,604 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 86,804 shares with $15.59 million value, up from 2,200 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $92.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 7.79 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 304.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc acquired 33,689 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 44,735 shares with $4.97 million value, up from 11,046 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $255.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 14.58 million shares traded or 67.32% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief

Among 24 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NVIDIA had 48 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, February 13. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by RBC Capital Markets. Cascend upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Thursday, July 11 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of NVDA in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia Stock Can and Will Go Much Higher – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Intel Crack NVIDIA and AMD’s Duopoly in Gaming GPUs? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “No News Is Good News for Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 24,738 shares to 4,030 valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twitter Inc (Call) stake by 91,100 shares and now owns 9,000 shares. Snap Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma owns 2,246 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hodges Cap holds 0.03% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 550,389 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn holds 1,786 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn Company has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,722 shares. 17,832 are held by Bancorp Hapoalim Bm. New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 303,467 shares. Frontier Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 31,304 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 6,655 are held by Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Liability Com. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 4,913 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (Call) stake by 816,300 shares to 202,900 valued at $38.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) stake by 17,168 shares and now owns 16,226 shares. Scientific Games Corp (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Management has invested 1.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 289,973 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.79M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Broderick Brian C holds 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 25,684 shares. North Management has 106,590 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Citizens Northern owns 23,430 shares. 14,850 were accumulated by Covey Cap Advisors Limited Liability. Albert D Mason owns 3,601 shares. Hallmark Capital Inc has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,815 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested in 135,505 shares. Hennessy Inc holds 23,600 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 75,659 shares stake. Accredited Inc invested in 8,844 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13.