Marathon Trading Investment Management Boosted By $1.29 Million Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; Avnet (AVT) SI Decreased By 11.64%

Avnet Inc (NASDAQ:AVT) had a decrease of 11.64% in short interest. AVT’s SI was 2.76M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.64% from 3.13 million shares previously. With 596,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Avnet Inc (NASDAQ:AVT)’s short sellers to cover AVT’s short positions. The SI to Avnet Inc’s float is 2.58%. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 546,296 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 270.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc acquired 27,500 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc holds 37,678 shares with $1.78 million value, up from 10,178 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $214.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 20.43 million shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Growth Ban Won’t End Until Vote of Full Fed Board; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SALES PUSH EXTENDED TO WEALTH UNIT, EX-WORKERS SAY; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO defends pay; calls U.S. Senator Warren’s criticism ‘inappropriate’; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.98% above currents $48.65 stock price. Wells Fargo had 21 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) stake by 25,600 shares to 44,400 valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boeing Co (Call) stake by 2,500 shares and now owns 1,000 shares. Nvidia Corp (Put) was reduced too.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “CryptoCorner: Wells Fargo (NYSE: $WFC) to Create Digital Currency for Internal Settlements, Binance Invests in First Chinese Company, BitPay to Support ETH Payments – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “These St. Louisans rank on Fortune’s list of most powerful women in business – St. Louis Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,282 were reported by Ipg Invest Limited Com. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability holds 1.17M shares. Ashfield Limited Com reported 97,522 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Homrich And Berg reported 0.12% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 17.88M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Montecito Savings Bank And holds 23,215 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 6,002 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 45,674 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 184,458 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.41% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sns Fincl Gru Limited Company has 13,045 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 11,412 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine Assoc Incorporated accumulated 16,043 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Wasatch Inc reported 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Leisure Mngmt owns 14,385 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Pays A 0.5% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avnet buys IoT company Witekio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Avnet (AVT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Avnet to Participate in Citibank and Deutsche Bank Conferences in September – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Avnet and Trusted Objects Form Strategic Alliance to Secure Industrial IoT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold Avnet, Inc. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 95.49 million shares or 3.57% less from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,266 are owned by Centurylink Invest Management. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 400 shares. Foster And Motley Inc holds 30,508 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc reported 12,219 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 0.8% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 1.59 million shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.11% or 110,739 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 6,717 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 67,570 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 11,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 189,838 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 10,005 shares. 87 are owned by Archford Strategies Lc. Strs Ohio stated it has 8,807 shares. 133,636 are held by State Teachers Retirement System.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.48 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. It has a 27.08 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.