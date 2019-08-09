Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Valuation Declined While Swift Run Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.90 Million; Gemmer Asset Management Decreased A B M Industries (ABM) Position by $1.64 Million as Shares Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 49,008 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 13/03/2018 – ABM Platform Leader Madison Logic Partners with Bizible to Uncover ROI for B2B Marketers; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 2.12M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board has 60,537 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 44,956 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). M&R Capital Mngmt Inc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank reported 120,000 shares. 15,333 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Anchor Cap Ltd Co reported 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Parkside Bancorporation And owns 1,031 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 67,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Llc owns 6.35 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 16 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Palouse Mgmt stated it has 8,908 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 105,020 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 20,334 shares.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM and AEG Renew Partnership at Landmark Southern California Venues – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program Projected to Save Aiken County Public Schools More Than $70 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM Expands Line of Service NYSE:ABM – GlobeNewswire” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Grows International Business with New Ryanair Contract – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $39.04 million for 17.51 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large Growth Etf (SCHG) by 3,873 shares to 265,152 shares, valued at $21.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines C (NYSE:IBM) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd Com stated it has 28,608 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 269,646 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 20,907 shares. Eagle Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Asset Management holds 95,300 shares. Westwood Holdings Gru Inc reported 41,386 shares. Seabridge Ltd reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability has 35,669 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.97M shares. Portolan Limited Liability Corp holds 1.95% or 317,283 shares. Hilltop stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt holds 0.12% or 3,814 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Com has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Buckingham Capital Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 94,580 shares to 251,549 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.