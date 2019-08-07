Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to pay $0.53 on Sep 10, 2019; PURETECH HEALTH PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (PTCHF) Shorts Up By 17.39%

PURETECH HEALTH PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) had an increase of 17.39% in short interest. PTCHF’s SI was 2,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.39% from 2,300 shares previously. With 3,000 avg volume, 1 days are for PURETECH HEALTH PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNI (OTCMKTS:PTCHF)’s short sellers to cover PTCHF’s short positions. It closed at $3.32 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) is expected to pay $0.53 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:MPC) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s current price of $49.59 translates into 1.07% yield. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 6.91M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.86 billion. It operates through three divisions: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It has a 11.16 P/E ratio. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 196,563 shares. 1.90M are owned by Ci Inc. Wendell David has 76,120 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 6,949 shares. Hudock Gru Limited Liability Com accumulated 179 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil reported 3.63 million shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd accumulated 16,885 shares. First Manhattan Communication invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Becker Mgmt owns 12,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assocs invested 0.38% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 3.60M are held by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Enterprise Services Corporation invested in 1,664 shares. New York-based Levin Strategies L P has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Polaris Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 712,806 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of MPC in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. $601,750 worth of stock was bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.