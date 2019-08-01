Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to pay $0.53 on Sep 10, 2019; KRONES AG AKT. SHARES GERMANY (KRNNF) Shorts Raised By 70.43%

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) is expected to pay $0.53 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:MPC) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s current price of $56.39 translates into 0.94% yield. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 5.19M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW

KRONES AG AKT. SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:KRNNF) had an increase of 70.43% in short interest. KRNNF’s SI was 31,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 70.43% from 18,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 317 days are for KRONES AG AKT. SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:KRNNF)’s short sellers to cover KRNNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $58.32. About 1,250 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNNF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class. It currently has negative earnings. It provides plant engineering solutions, such as planning new plants, plant expansion, plant structural planning, and energy and media optimization; and process technology systems for use in beer, soft drink, water, milk, spirit, and juice and milk with fruit chunks.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform” on Friday, May 10. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Cap Advsr accumulated 126,494 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 32,400 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Com reported 42,599 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Oppenheimer & reported 34,728 shares. The Minnesota-based Stillwater Investment Management Lc has invested 0.83% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 27,346 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation, Iowa-based fund reported 37,962 shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 0.08% or 3,702 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.89% or 524,773 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 10,643 are held by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company. Brinker Inc has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Parkside Fincl Retail Bank stated it has 653 shares.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.