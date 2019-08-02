Marathon Petroleum (MPC) “Strong Buy” Rating Maintained at Raymond James; With $75.0000 Target; Cme Group (CME)’s Sentiment Is 1

Cme Group Inc (CME) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 318 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 318 reduced and sold positions in Cme Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 282.94 million shares, down from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cme Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 36 to 18 for a decrease of 18. Sold All: 53 Reduced: 265 Increased: 228 New Position: 90.

New York: In analysts report revealed to clients on 2 August, Raymond James reconfirmed their “Strong Buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). They currently have a $75.0000 target price per share on the company. Raymond James’s target indicates a potential upside of 38.97% from the company’s last stock close price.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.12 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 39.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd holds 18.56% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. for 1.11 million shares. Capital Counsel Llc Ny owns 889,560 shares or 10.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Iron Financial Llc has 10.15% invested in the company for 97,486 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 6.48% in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc, a New Mexico-based fund reported 3.11 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 106,493 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wright Serv invested 1.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Burns J W Incorporated Ny reported 4,970 shares. Amica Retiree Med accumulated 0.16% or 2,969 shares. 10,543 are owned by Freestone Hldgs Ltd Company. Moreover, Davenport Com Ltd Llc has 1.51% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2.02 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1.09M were accumulated by Tcw Gru Incorporated. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 4,006 shares. Sequoia Financial Lc invested in 0.35% or 70,572 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 14,262 are owned by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 42,160 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,600 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.33’s average target is 39.58% above currents $53.97 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $6500 target in Friday, May 10 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform”. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 9. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MPC in report on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, June 11.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $35.76 billion. It operates through three divisions: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. The firm refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases ethanol and refined products for resale.