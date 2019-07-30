Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Value Declined While Sit Investment Associates Has Upped Its Holding; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Holding in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Has Decreased by $94.02 Million as Market Value Declined

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 23,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 434,647 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.01M, up from 411,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 2.36M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $175.68. About 35,251 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 118,290 shares to 176,760 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 92,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,805 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,539 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. 180,288 are held by Carmignac Gestion. Girard Partners reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Artemis Investment Llp has invested 0.46% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Da Davidson And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 22,435 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 5,612 shares. Westover Advsr Ltd owns 49,804 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 66,683 shares. Washington Bank & Trust invested in 0.04% or 3,968 shares. Moreover, Marathon Cap Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7,726 shares. Kirr Marbach Ltd Limited Liability Company In holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 163,967 shares. 131,529 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com. 1.20M are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 361,186 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $44.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 123,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 16,452 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 4,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tealwood Asset Mgmt invested in 10,543 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Torray Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 4,814 shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Eulav Asset Management has 2,100 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 2,297 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has 0.08% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 4,400 shares. Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Limited reported 1.20 million shares. 455,447 are held by Akre Cap Mgmt Llc. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 18,839 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 729,876 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 325 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Limited Liability Com invested in 0.48% or 281,877 shares.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports 2018 Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2018. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Undervalued Preferred Stocks, 9% Return In 4 Months, And Excellent Long-Term Investment By Enstar – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Completes the Acquisition of Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 27, 2018.