Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake Held by New England Research & Management Inc; Moody National Bank Trust Division Upped Its American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Holding by $1.17 Million

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 241.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.80 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.28 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $111.22. About 35,294 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 10,171 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 116,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59 shares, and cut its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,650 shares to 2,425 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,750 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.