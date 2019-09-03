Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake Held by Mount Lucas Management Lp; Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Shares Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 2,919 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 5,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 766,035 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 6.49 million shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Company: An Undervalued Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Announces Sale of Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity – StreetInsider.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,821 shares to 5,200 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Incorporated owns 516,166 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company invested in 74,015 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl accumulated 209,678 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt La invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 28,393 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 4,047 shares. Westpac Banking owns 11,568 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & accumulated 13,742 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meridian Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 1,578 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 428,600 shares. Provise Management Gru Limited Co holds 0.41% or 25,888 shares. Allstate invested in 17,380 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 33,288 were reported by Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd. Bb&T has 0.26% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $210.72 million for 15.44 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 1.25M shares to 633,210 shares, valued at $53.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP) by 239,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,464 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership holds 1 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt owns 2.15 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 650 shares. Wi holds 1.78% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 27,192 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Incorporated Oh reported 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rbf Lc invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moors And Cabot invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc reported 104,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 55.15 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pension Serv has 0.19% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 822,400 shares. Of Virginia Va has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,874 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 4,839 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,185 shares.