Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.90 Million; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Cut Open Text Com (OTEX) Stake as Market Value Rose

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Com (OTEX) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 213,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 5.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.55 million, down from 5.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 357,188 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 3.43 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 137,645 shares to 713,463 shares, valued at $58.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 96,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 106,493 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associate has invested 0.4% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 214,376 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 10,100 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ajo LP holds 0.58% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 670,874 shares. Zacks Management stated it has 24,487 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 24,498 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 66,944 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Freestone Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cypress Asset Inc Tx holds 3,702 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management reported 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Chilton Investment Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 76,286 shares. 1.76M are held by Raymond James Svcs Advisors.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 8,670 shares to 36,252 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.