Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Synaptics (SYNA) Holder Bragg Financial Advisors Upped Position

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 3.57 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 30,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 81,161 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 51,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 226,056 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 94,580 shares to 251,549 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 878 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 26,801 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 12,320 were reported by Quantum Management. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,919 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 310,000 were reported by Capital Growth Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 131,048 shares. Whittier holds 4,912 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,917 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt owns 0.37% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 17,487 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust has 0.44% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 43,403 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc owns 1,321 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,211 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 9,911 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Bragg Fin accumulated 81,161 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 24,703 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 2,769 shares. Axa holds 0.02% or 139,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 47,342 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 141,636 shares. Smith Graham And Invest Advsr LP holds 283,415 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And invested in 0.01% or 122,476 shares. Northern Trust owns 539,938 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.