Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Raised Stake by $1.61 Million; Granite Point Capital Management LP Stake in Argan (AGX) Boosted by $980,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 27,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,445 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 43,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 3.94M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY FOCUS ON SUPPORTING GDP GROWTH SINCE CPI IS NOT AN ISSUE – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $648.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 104,420 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has 0.33% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 244,412 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 22,094 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 3.63 million were reported by Fil Ltd. Lincoln National Corporation has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hartford Investment Management invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 871 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 270,585 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt has 47,638 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.15% or 57,629 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership has 100,432 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 822,400 are held by Natl Pension Ser. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 9,550 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology by 17,343 shares to 25,058 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,430 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 28,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,604 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.