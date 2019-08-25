Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped Its Position; Bluespruce Investments LP Has Boosted Holding in Home Depot (HD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 27,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 70,445 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 43,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 171,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 711,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58M, up from 540,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & invested 0.91% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Intact Inv Management stated it has 77,600 shares. Moreover, Welch Grp Inc Ltd has 3.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greatmark Investment holds 44,799 shares. Thomas White Int Ltd owns 0.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,465 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 72,269 shares. 32,238 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Garde invested in 0.05% or 1,634 shares. E&G Advisors Lp invested in 6,091 shares. Marathon Trading Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bryn Mawr has 53,879 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 20,760 shares. 5,997 were accumulated by Pure Finance Advsr. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 96,530 are held by Cadinha And Communication Ltd Liability.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 356,484 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $126.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,203 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 287,463 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability owns 525 shares. Masters Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.96% or 300,000 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.23% or 82,000 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag has 14,141 shares. 35,305 were reported by Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Cs Mckee LP has 1.67% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 317,760 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc has 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 13.74M are owned by Viking Global Lp. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 88,531 shares. Marathon Mngmt owns 7,726 shares. Veritable LP reported 36,524 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Da Davidson & Co has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 22,435 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 8.86 million shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 7,619 shares to 2,319 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 258,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,133 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).