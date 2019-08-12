Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Shareholder New England Research & Management Upped Stake by $935,150 as Stock Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Meridian Management Co Has Increased Stake by $304,112

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 241.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 1.61 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $186.52. About 2.95 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN CHAIRMAN AND TOP DEMOCRAT OF U.S. HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE IN STATEMENT CALL ON FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY; 03/05/2018 – Formative Chatbot Integrations coming to Workplace by Facebook; 19/03/2018 – With the latest revelations surrounding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, CNBC discusses whether social media companies are in need of more regulation; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – MAUS WERE 2.20 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall: Deals to Integrate Output of 3 Norwegian Wind Projects Into Grid That Powers Facebook’s Data Centres in Denmark and Sweden; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 19/04/2018 – Audit Approved of Facebook Policies, Even After Cambridge Analytica Leak; 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Is Forming a Team to Design Its Own Chips

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,274 shares to 40,471 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,636 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,175 shares to 11,660 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,350 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

