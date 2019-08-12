Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Lifted Its Stake by $1.13 Million; Blackbaud (BLKB) Stake Has Lifted by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 19,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 76,286 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 57,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.35M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text)

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 60,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 48,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $93.3. About 260,671 shares traded or 9.29% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 13,908 shares to 200,496 shares, valued at $49.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 47,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,370 shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prns Lc holds 0.07% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 22,771 shares. 4,429 were accumulated by Brookstone Cap Mgmt. Prudential Inc reported 31,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 3,008 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 975,898 shares. Whittier owns 10,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 6,120 are held by First Trust Advsrs Lp. Proshare Ltd Com holds 11,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 2,823 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 80 shares. Regal Invest Llc holds 0.41% or 25,265 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc has 114 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru owns 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 730,725 shares. Fisher Asset Llc accumulated 9,106 shares. Earnest Prns Lc reported 0% stake. 141,459 are owned by North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh. Umb Bancorp N A Mo has 29,470 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Johnson Fin Gru reported 0% stake. Sei Investments accumulated 0.13% or 648,845 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 338,126 shares stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 7.60 million shares. Nomura invested in 155,359 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co has 2,400 shares. Horizon Invest Svcs Ltd Llc reported 1.67% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 2.33M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 215,372 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 42,367 shares to 675,795 shares, valued at $71.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 48,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,242 shares, and cut its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.