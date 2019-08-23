Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Electron Capital Partners Holding in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Has Lowered by $4.04 Million as Stock Declined

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 39,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 98,721 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 138,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 3.44 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 192,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 219,278 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 411,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 981,052 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin reported 770,111 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2,102 shares. 642 are owned by Bartlett Ltd Liability. Palladium Prtnrs has 88,065 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 1,456 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 123,100 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0.03% stake. 51,306 are held by Old Bancorporation In. Department Mb Retail Bank N A holds 204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Lc has invested 1.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Haverford Trust Com accumulated 4,998 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 0.04% or 10,643 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 37 shares.