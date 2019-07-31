Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Share Value Declined While Mount Lucas Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $1.23 Million; Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Holder Fj Capital Management Lowered Position as Valuation Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 25,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 423,405 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, down from 449,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 214,961 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 5.37% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 20,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,694 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 107,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 1.16M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 110,497 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru reported 0% stake. Stephens Ar holds 0% or 10,135 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 1,046 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.01% or 871 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 50,775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bank And Tru has invested 0.02% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Us Commercial Bank De owns 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 22,007 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 969 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank Tru holds 0.1% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) or 63,000 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.21M shares. 179,186 were accumulated by Private Mgmt. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 231,445 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.03% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.56M for 12.98 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc by 117,338 shares to 550,338 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 67,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP).

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old National Bancorp (ONB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prominent community leader & former IPL CEO Rafael Sanchez to join ONB as president of Private Banking – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Minnesota Region CEO Jeff Hawkins to retire from Old National; new regional leadership team announced – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results Aug. 1; Conference Call Rescheduled to 9:30 am EDT – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 456,594 shares to 509,409 shares, valued at $54.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 275,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,795 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth invested in 6,983 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,142 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company owns 31,222 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 982 shares. Cambridge Invest Incorporated has 80,150 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Haverford Trust invested in 4,998 shares. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Buckingham Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 10,419 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings owns 0.16% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2.89M shares. 1,219 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp. National Bank Of The West invested 0.6% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Investec Asset Mngmt accumulated 363,509 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 131,048 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag owns 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 14,141 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.45% or 129,420 shares.