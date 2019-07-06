Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Share Value Declined While Investec Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $7.59 Million; Glenview Capital Management Trimmed Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $37.08 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 128,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 363,509 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76 million, down from 492,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 3.37 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.49 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08 million, down from 8.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.87M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Associates Inc Mo accumulated 3,426 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 7,583 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Castleark Management Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Allstate has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 64,554 shares. 120 were reported by Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership. Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi reported 1,000 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 24,487 shares. Compton Management Incorporated Ri has 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,940 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 126,573 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.44% or 122,403 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested in 0.42% or 861,741 shares. Ipswich Invest Management Com accumulated 0.07% or 3,430 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh holds 1.61% or 141,459 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 4.43M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 8.31 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc/Il (NASDAQ:CME) by 33,600 shares to 571,932 shares, valued at $94.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 2,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 232,530 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 85,134 are owned by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Veritable Lp reported 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company holds 11,206 shares. 4.97 million were accumulated by Canyon Advisors Ltd Liability. Kistler owns 400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 633,999 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 29,063 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 579,561 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tru Communications Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,472 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd invested in 2.44 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Canal Ins holds 139,300 shares. World Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 467,221 are held by Limited Liability Corp.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

