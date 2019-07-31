Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position Has Increased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) by 69.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,900 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 4.32M shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 66.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 24,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,998 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 37,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 2.99M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,103 shares to 229,686 shares, valued at $43.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited Com by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,748 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 64,856 shares to 617,291 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 60,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,835 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).