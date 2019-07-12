Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Value Declined While Swift Run Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $1.90 Million; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increased Stake by $1.96 Million as Market Value Declined

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 640,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.92M, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 971,903 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Traffic Rose 6.5%; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP – EXPECT 2018 FULL YEAR IMPACT OF AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON APRIL 3 TO BE ABOUT $30 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin America in December 2016; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 3.94 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sequential Brnds Group Inc N by 606,200 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.10B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,820 shares to 195,300 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

