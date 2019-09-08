Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Market Value Declined While Parkwood Boosted Stake by $1.62 Million; Sather Financial Group Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 61.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 27,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 71,972 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 44,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5467.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 271,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 276,171 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66M, up from 4,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,774 shares to 51,894 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,027 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Selway Asset Management holds 49,090 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 4,205 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.89% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Daiwa Sb Invests, a Japan-based fund reported 2,945 shares. Grp reported 241,395 shares. Axa has 123,027 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation reported 29,784 shares. Moreover, Waddell & Reed has 0.42% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2.82 million shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 33,167 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments invested in 9,711 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Opus Management invested in 40,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 83,950 shares. Brinker holds 7,705 shares.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares to 72,593 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,669 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,805 are held by Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv. The Louisiana-based Orleans La has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Randolph Communications Incorporated holds 3.91% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 179,820 shares. 60,360 are held by Weatherly Asset L P. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price reported 63,659 shares. Signature Estate And Inv Advsr has 205,566 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.13% or 3,923 shares in its portfolio. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.05% or 509,156 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma has 1.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 3.24 million shares. 423,100 were accumulated by Corvex Mgmt Ltd Partnership. 94,551 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Nordea Inv stated it has 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 14,668 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.