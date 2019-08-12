Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding Has Boosted by Chilton Investment Co Llc; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake Has Raised by Edmp Inc

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 19,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 76,286 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 57,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 4.56M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 6,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,021 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 50,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 4.86 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Also Ordered to Reconvene 2018 Shareholders Annual Meeting on Earliest Possible Date; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops bid to acquire Qualcomm

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm -5% on downside outlook, Huawei negotiations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Decline of Qualcomm Stock Will Soon Create a Great Entry Point – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Ser holds 0.04% or 502 shares. Ent Service holds 0.02% or 1,442 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability owns 1.79% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 337,282 shares. Insight 2811 Inc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Farmers Tru stated it has 4,460 shares. Roanoke Asset New York invested 1.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 2.91% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.05% or 110,026 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com accumulated 282,249 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.6% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 46,091 shares. Adirondack Trust owns 8,095 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management has 11,673 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Iconiq Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,733 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bridges Inv Mngmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Atwood And Palmer invested in 4,750 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G stated it has 500,000 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Annex Advisory Ltd Company stated it has 25,099 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.03% stake. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pacific Investment Mngmt has 6,044 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Com holds 28,864 shares. Montag A & Assocs reported 25,098 shares. Reaves W H & reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Ohio-based Victory Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bp Public has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 7,527 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc owns 6,692 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 5.23 million shares. Arrow Financial Corporation owns 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 240 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.38% or 4.15M shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 111,061 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $82.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 55,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).