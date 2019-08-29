Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Cut Stake by $1.42 Million; Citigroup (C) Holder Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $581,622 as Share Price Rose

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 27,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 7.51M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 13/04/2018 – Follow Citigroup’s Analyst Conference Call in Real Time: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 74.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 24,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 8,195 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 32,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 2.91M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 92,901 shares to 142,901 shares, valued at $17.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 9,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Stk (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.06 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

