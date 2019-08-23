Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holder Swift Run Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $1.90 Million; Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Share Price Declined While Blackhill Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 3.57M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 156,057 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.25M, down from 163,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.19. About 1.85M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – ON APRIL 13, LILLY HAD DELIVERED PRELIMINARY INDICATION OF INTEREST REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CO FOR $55/SHARE; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO BUY AURKA PHARMA; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Currently Reviewing Galcanezumab for Prevention of Migraine in Adults; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Tops Estimates With New Product Boost — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Animal Health Rev $761.3M; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 33,770 shares. Natl Inv Services Wi holds 1.78% or 27,192 shares. Bluecrest stated it has 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Minnesota-based Jnba has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Florida-based Wilen Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 1.49% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated accumulated 0% or 104,170 shares. 29,784 were accumulated by Regions Finance. Umb Bankshares N A Mo invested in 0.05% or 29,470 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 1.97M shares. Duncker Streett & Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 8,709 shares. Hilltop Inc has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 19,265 were reported by Pillar Pacific Mgmt Lc.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73M and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 8,670 shares to 36,252 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $79.18 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 426 shares worth $50,281.

