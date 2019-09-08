Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holder Swift Run Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined; Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 5,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 43,182 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, down from 48,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 5.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,820 shares to 195,300 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,820 shares to 195,300 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $956.82M for 8.46 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70B for 16.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.