Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holder River Road Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.51 Million as Stock Declined; Horseman Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Abbvie (ABBV)

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 63,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.69 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 282,900 shares to 311,180 shares, valued at $16.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Capital, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 134,221 shares. Alpine Mgmt Lc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 27,000 shares. First American State Bank holds 88,668 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 55,989 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.51% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Strategic Finance Serv reported 5,501 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Co reported 7,902 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 390,619 shares. Eastern Savings Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,504 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 39,452 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Llc reported 9,282 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.36% or 96,355 shares in its portfolio. Cap Rech reported 110.12 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 573,371 shares. Palladium Prns Lc accumulated 0.33% or 65,804 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 26,650 shares to 123,731 shares, valued at $15.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 10,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.60 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 7,523 shares. Moreover, Foster Motley has 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 23,341 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd has 48,745 shares. Brookstone Cap holds 3,678 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Axiom Intll Invsts Limited Company De stated it has 288,975 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 236,474 shares. 5,638 are owned by Park Oh. Charter Tru reported 14,089 shares stake. Orrstown Financial Services invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 1.99M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Group reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ftb stated it has 786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

