Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holder Putnam Investments Has Raised Its Holding by $16.91 Million as Stock Declined; Home Depot (HD) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Cut Stake by $742,799

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 54,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, down from 58,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 223.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 286,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 414,683 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.82 million, up from 128,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.66M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga" on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,529 shares to 85,284 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance" on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance" published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 1.50 million shares to 39,604 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 123,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,383 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.