Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holder Motco Has Upped Position by $3.38 Million; Regal Beloit (RBC) Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Motco increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 58451.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 57,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,380 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 98 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 1.38 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 16,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,686 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 33,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.03. About 56,113 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 27/03/2018 – NYSE ARCA TO BUST ERRONEOUS RBC TRADES BETWEEN 16:23-16:26; 16/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” Goes Beyond The Screen In First-Ever Moviebill Edition Available Nationwide Only At Regal Cinemas; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group forecast; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY NET RENTAL AND HOTEL INCOME HK$927.1 MLN, DOWN 1.8 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FINAL DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT HK$0.071

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 39,646 shares to 350 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Inst (ABEMX) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,799 shares, and cut its stake in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.6 per share. RBC’s profit will be $70.21M for 12.35 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.69% EPS growth.

