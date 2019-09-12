Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holder Hgk Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $537,955 as Shares Declined; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Valuation Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Lowered by $24.64 Million Its Holding

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 9,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 116,274 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50M, up from 106,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 3.74M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 55.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 88,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 69,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46 million, down from 157,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $290.15. About 327,545 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.10 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura holds 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 56,400 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 50 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 17,069 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.07% or 4,527 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 106 shares. Profund Limited stated it has 1,668 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 18,476 shares. Mairs And Power stated it has 1,000 shares. 17 were reported by Carroll Finance Assocs Incorporated. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.26% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 10,192 shares. Moreover, Lederer & Assoc Counsel Ca has 1.44% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1,820 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 54,321 shares. Horizon Investments Lc reported 0.02% stake.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $344.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 6,314 shares to 48,319 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL) by 6,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,284 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Prtn Ltd owns 5,313 shares. Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 2.09% or 105,139 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Company owns 5,003 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.02% stake. Howe And Rusling Incorporated owns 960 shares. Northern invested in 7.38 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rbf Limited Liability Company stated it has 100,864 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Moreover, Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 166,697 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.06% or 51,543 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc reported 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Snow Cap Management Lp has 421,949 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,180 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 968,802 shares.

