Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lifted Its Position by $1.97 Billion as Market Value Declined; Crow Point Partners Increases Holding in Exelon (EXC)

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 316,001 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, up from 191,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 4.30 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 35,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 139,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79B, up from 104,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84M shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 115 shares to 18,489 shares, valued at $1.73B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj International Dividend Index (IDV) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,700 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Advsr Lc holds 1,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Management reported 151,738 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. White Pine Cap Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 3,920 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Invest House invested in 16,885 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kensico Mngmt invested in 3.46% or 3.41M shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 33,200 shares. Rmb Management Limited Company stated it has 9,859 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp has 17,461 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 7.20 million were reported by Boston Partners. Town & Country National Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 0.94% stake. New England Research Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bb&T Corp has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Weiss Multi has 0.14% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lowe Brockenbrough Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 29,234 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $622.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 11,562 shares to 20,416 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 234,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,532 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 410,100 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,400 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Principal Fincl Inc owns 1.55 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 417,700 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 266,198 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank accumulated 4,172 shares. 5,701 are owned by Wade G W And Incorporated. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust invested in 0.03% or 6,014 shares. Westover Advisors Lc owns 67,961 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com holds 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) or 5,152 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 205,607 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.61% or 1.23M shares. Fincl Advantage has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC).

