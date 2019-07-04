Marathon Petroleum (MPC) EPS Estimated At $1.65; Motorcar Parts America (MPAA) Sentiment Is 1.38

Motorcar Parts America Inc (MPAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 54 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 39 decreased and sold their positions in Motorcar Parts America Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 20.96 million shares, up from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Motorcar Parts America Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 29 Increased: 43 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report $1.65 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.62 EPS change or 27.31% from last quarter’s $2.27 EPS. MPC’s profit would be $1.09 billion giving it 8.23 P/E if the $1.65 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s analysts see -1,933.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 3.17M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) – Yahoo Finance" on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Why CalAmp, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Motorcar Parts of America Jumped Today – Nasdaq" published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Motorcar Parts of America Receives Vendor Recognition Award From AutoZone – GlobeNewswire" on June 26, 2019.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company has market cap of $352.94 million. The firm offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 4.59% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. Tieton Capital Management Llc owns 247,189 shares or 4.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fine Capital Partners L.P. has 3.84% invested in the company for 1.41 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has invested 3.47% in the stock. Sg Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 507,311 shares.

The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 101,247 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $35.99 billion. It operates through three divisions: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It has a 11.42 P/E ratio. The firm refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases ethanol and refined products for resale.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 05, 2019.

