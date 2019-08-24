Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Petroleum Corporation 56 0.25 N/A 5.22 10.79 Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 20 0.25 N/A 1.66 13.91

In table 1 we can see Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Par Pacific Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.7% Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s 1.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is $75.83, with potential upside of 65.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Par Pacific Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.1% and 87.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Petroleum Corporation -2.13% 2.3% -5.94% -13.68% -30.81% -4.44% Par Pacific Holdings Inc. 2.49% 11.72% 19.36% 39.25% 32.83% 62.62%

For the past year Marathon Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Par Pacific Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Marathon Petroleum Corporation beats Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include gasoline, distillates, propane, feed stocks and special products, heavy fuel oil, and asphalt. It also sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market through Speedway convenience stores; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs); and transports and stores crude oil and refined products. It markets its refined products to resellers, consumers, independent retailers, wholesale customers, its Marathon brand jobbers and Speedway brand convenience stores, airlines, transportation companies, and utilities. It also exports its refined products. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 18 asphalt terminals and 61 light products terminals; 2,744 convenience stores in 21 states; 289 transport trucks and 296 trailers; 1,999 leased and 19 owned railcars; and owned/leased and operated 1,613 miles of common carrier crude oil and 2,360 miles of common carrier products pipelines, as well as had 5,617 retail outlets in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and interests in 2,194 miles of crude oil and 1,917 miles of products pipelines. It also owns and operates 228 miles of private products pipelines; has ownership interests in 739 miles of common carrier crude oil pipeline and 1,741 miles of products pipelines; and distributes refined products through approximately 130 light products and 2 asphalt third-party terminals. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. This segment operates 37 kiosks, snack shops, or convenience stores. The Logistics segment owns and operates refined products terminals, pipelines, and a single-point mooring and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, as well as the neighboring islands of Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. This segment also operates trucking business that distribute gasoline and road diesel to the final point of sale. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.