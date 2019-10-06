Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)’s Financial Results Comparing With HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Petroleum Corporation 53 1.25 654.86M 5.22 10.79 HollyFrontier Corporation 49 -1.06 162.64M 6.10 8.16

Demonstrates Marathon Petroleum Corporation and HollyFrontier Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. HollyFrontier Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than HollyFrontier Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Petroleum Corporation 1,236,751,652.50% 11% 3.7% HollyFrontier Corporation 329,230,769.23% 18.1% 9.4%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, HollyFrontier Corporation’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Petroleum Corporation are 1.2 and 0.5. Competitively, HollyFrontier Corporation has 2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. HollyFrontier Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation and HollyFrontier Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 HollyFrontier Corporation 2 2 0 2.50

The consensus target price of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is $70.57, with potential upside of 16.18%. On the other hand, HollyFrontier Corporation’s potential downside is -7.15% and its consensus target price is $49.75. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Marathon Petroleum Corporation is looking more favorable than HollyFrontier Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marathon Petroleum Corporation and HollyFrontier Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 89.9%. About 0.4% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of HollyFrontier Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Petroleum Corporation -2.13% 2.3% -5.94% -13.68% -30.81% -4.44% HollyFrontier Corporation 0.53% 8.31% 4.21% -10.97% -33.56% -2.64%

For the past year HollyFrontier Corporation has weaker performance than Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Summary

Marathon Petroleum Corporation beats HollyFrontier Corporation on 10 of the 15 factors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include gasoline, distillates, propane, feed stocks and special products, heavy fuel oil, and asphalt. It also sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market through Speedway convenience stores; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs); and transports and stores crude oil and refined products. It markets its refined products to resellers, consumers, independent retailers, wholesale customers, its Marathon brand jobbers and Speedway brand convenience stores, airlines, transportation companies, and utilities. It also exports its refined products. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 18 asphalt terminals and 61 light products terminals; 2,744 convenience stores in 21 states; 289 transport trucks and 296 trailers; 1,999 leased and 19 owned railcars; and owned/leased and operated 1,613 miles of common carrier crude oil and 2,360 miles of common carrier products pipelines, as well as had 5,617 retail outlets in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and interests in 2,194 miles of crude oil and 1,917 miles of products pipelines. It also owns and operates 228 miles of private products pipelines; has ownership interests in 739 miles of common carrier crude oil pipeline and 1,741 miles of products pipelines; and distributes refined products through approximately 130 light products and 2 asphalt third-party terminals. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and HEP. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, paving contractors or manufacturers, and commercial and specialty markets, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates five refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Woods Cross, Utah; and vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as owns and operates asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The companyÂ’s refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based in Dallas, Texas.