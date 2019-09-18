Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.41% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Marathon Petroleum Corporation has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 12.32% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Marathon Petroleum Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 11.00% 3.70% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Marathon Petroleum Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Petroleum Corporation N/A 54 10.79 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 Industry Average 1.33 1.38 2.36 2.66

Marathon Petroleum Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $72.43, suggesting a potential upside of 35.61%. The rivals have a potential upside of 43.29%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marathon Petroleum Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Petroleum Corporation -2.13% 2.3% -5.94% -13.68% -30.81% -4.44% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Marathon Petroleum Corporation has -4.44% weaker performance while Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s competitors have 42.36% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.42 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.68. Competitively, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include gasoline, distillates, propane, feed stocks and special products, heavy fuel oil, and asphalt. It also sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market through Speedway convenience stores; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs); and transports and stores crude oil and refined products. It markets its refined products to resellers, consumers, independent retailers, wholesale customers, its Marathon brand jobbers and Speedway brand convenience stores, airlines, transportation companies, and utilities. It also exports its refined products. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 18 asphalt terminals and 61 light products terminals; 2,744 convenience stores in 21 states; 289 transport trucks and 296 trailers; 1,999 leased and 19 owned railcars; and owned/leased and operated 1,613 miles of common carrier crude oil and 2,360 miles of common carrier products pipelines, as well as had 5,617 retail outlets in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and interests in 2,194 miles of crude oil and 1,917 miles of products pipelines. It also owns and operates 228 miles of private products pipelines; has ownership interests in 739 miles of common carrier crude oil pipeline and 1,741 miles of products pipelines; and distributes refined products through approximately 130 light products and 2 asphalt third-party terminals. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.