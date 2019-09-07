Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Petroleum Corporation 55 0.28 N/A 5.22 10.79 Delek US Holdings Inc. 37 0.27 N/A 6.29 6.84

Table 1 highlights Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Delek US Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delek US Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Delek US Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Delek US Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.7% Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.68. Delek US Holdings Inc. has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Its rival Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Delek US Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Delek US Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 41.36% and an $74.17 consensus price target. Competitively Delek US Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $42, with potential upside of 18.78%. The data provided earlier shows that Marathon Petroleum Corporation appears more favorable than Delek US Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Delek US Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 0%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Delek US Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Petroleum Corporation -2.13% 2.3% -5.94% -13.68% -30.81% -4.44% Delek US Holdings Inc. 4.21% 6.79% 20.4% 33.66% -18.33% 32.51%

For the past year Marathon Petroleum Corporation has -4.44% weaker performance while Delek US Holdings Inc. has 32.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Marathon Petroleum Corporation beats Delek US Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include gasoline, distillates, propane, feed stocks and special products, heavy fuel oil, and asphalt. It also sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market through Speedway convenience stores; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs); and transports and stores crude oil and refined products. It markets its refined products to resellers, consumers, independent retailers, wholesale customers, its Marathon brand jobbers and Speedway brand convenience stores, airlines, transportation companies, and utilities. It also exports its refined products. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 18 asphalt terminals and 61 light products terminals; 2,744 convenience stores in 21 states; 289 transport trucks and 296 trailers; 1,999 leased and 19 owned railcars; and owned/leased and operated 1,613 miles of common carrier crude oil and 2,360 miles of common carrier products pipelines, as well as had 5,617 retail outlets in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and interests in 2,194 miles of crude oil and 1,917 miles of products pipelines. It also owns and operates 228 miles of private products pipelines; has ownership interests in 739 miles of common carrier crude oil pipeline and 1,741 miles of products pipelines; and distributes refined products through approximately 130 light products and 2 asphalt third-party terminals. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.