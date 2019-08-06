Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Valuation Declined While Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Capital Fund Management Sa Lifted Its Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) by 62.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 82,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 215,976 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.76M, up from 133,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $178.29. About 739,425 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 36,138 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 54,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 2.28M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.09% or 121,479 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation has 80 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt owns 3,104 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 130,966 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.61% or 806,038 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Mgmt Inc invested in 5,320 shares. 200 are held by Dubuque Retail Bank Trust Co. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 31,137 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial has invested 0.2% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 712,349 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Schroder Mngmt Grp reported 474,467 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc has invested 0.14% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10,381 shares to 1,819 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 66,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $78.18 million activity. $66.44 million worth of stock was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million. 98,262 shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio, worth $14.96 million on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR) by 479,098 shares to 948,957 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp. (NYSE:EQT) by 623,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.