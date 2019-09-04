Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Stock Price Declined While Campbell Newman Asset Management Boosted Position; Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Raised Starbucks (SBUX) Holding

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 75.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 106,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 248,149 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45 million, up from 141,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $94.87. About 6.35 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 111,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 100,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 1.29 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 2.59% or 187,940 shares. Renaissance Group Limited stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bartlett Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,009 shares. Financial Mgmt reported 306 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 46,615 are owned by Graybill Bartz Associates. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,157 shares. 3,022 are held by Beaumont Fin Partners Ltd Co. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.19% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.84% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 214,693 shares. M&R Mngmt stated it has 800 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Co accumulated 10,845 shares. 5,413 are held by Beacon Fin Grp Inc Incorporated. Moreover, Gladius Capital Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,533 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.28% or 8,419 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 32,869 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Ipswich Investment Mgmt accumulated 3,430 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 26,801 shares. Gradient Invs Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Town And Country Financial Bank And Dba First Bankers has 1.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 104 shares. 419,924 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Commerce Bancorp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 43,562 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 1.08M shares. The Florida-based Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.42% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,388 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 48,394 are owned by Wright Investors Ser. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 3,288 shares. Aureus Asset Management Lc has 3,771 shares. Moreover, Security has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.