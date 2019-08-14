Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Increased Position; Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) as Market Value Rose

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 111,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 100,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.23 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF NOK 49 AS OF TODAY, 27 APRIL 2018, OFFER PRICE IS NOK 44 PER OFFER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S TREASURY SAYS APPOINTS JONATHAN HASKELL TO BANK OF ENGLAND’S MPC; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 8.94M shares traded or 14.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,006 shares. Bessemer Group reported 293,424 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtn holds 0.02% or 4,937 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 1.75M shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 382 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 124,656 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Columbia Asset Management invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Sequoia Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Telos Capital Inc holds 0.99% or 53,326 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Oppenheimer And Co accumulated 34,728 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Horan Capital Advsr holds 600 shares. Regions Financial Corporation owns 29,784 shares. Mitchell Group Inc owns 2.41% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 37,810 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 62,578 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 63,896 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Com owns 35,701 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Paragon Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 388 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.82% or 4.79 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 6,300 shares. 48,583 are held by Copeland Mngmt Ltd Company. Girard Ptnrs Ltd owns 59,907 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.3% or 31,896 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 31,459 shares. Waters Parkerson And holds 0.03% or 4,400 shares. Brookstone Capital Management reported 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,428 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 46,752 shares. Country Natl Bank accumulated 960 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 5,887 shares.