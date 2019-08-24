Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $627,111; As Tripadvisor (TRIP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Srs Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $40.83 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 1.93M shares traded or 33.28% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 31/05/2018 – THE KUNLUN JING AN EARNS 2018 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.04; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 16/05/2018 – Zemi Beach House Adds 2018 TripAdvisor Awards to a Long List of Coveted Accolades; 09/04/2018 – The list is based on TripAdvisor customer reviews; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 09/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Books Promising Earnings, but Can It Last? — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN, LEADING SOFTWARE PROVIDER, TO BRING

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 111,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 100,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EB5 Capital Announces Second Trip to Johannesburg to Share Updates to the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why TripAdvisor Stock Dropped 5.5% on Wednesday – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Britain’s blackout points to need for more reserves – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Israel bars U.S. lawmakers visit after Trump weighs in – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “September 13th Options Now Available For Tripadvisor – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mgmt accumulated 29,103 shares. 98,492 were accumulated by Citigroup. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Moreover, Srs Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 871,205 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Tobam stated it has 221,563 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Company has 0.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 21,400 shares. Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.08% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 6,008 shares stake. Bridgeway Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 39,500 shares. Andra Ap owns 140,800 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 67 shares. Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 16,326 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited holds 14,700 shares. The New York-based Gideon Advsr has invested 0.18% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,835 shares to 3.56M shares, valued at $1.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 237,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Snap Inc.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.