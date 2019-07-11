Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Position Has Raised by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc; Nfc Investments Upped Air Lease (AL) Stake by $597,550; Stock Price Rose

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 513,904 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 100,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 3.27 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bancorp N A Mo accumulated 29,470 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Maple Cap Mgmt holds 47,638 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company reported 12,834 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership holds 0% or 79 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 3,866 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 27,346 shares. Mitchell Group holds 37,810 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com invested in 103,762 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 4.43M shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.17% or 29,451 shares. Swarthmore Grp Incorporated invested 2.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mengis Cap Mgmt has 10,925 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 288,205 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont owns 8,133 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Caprock Group reported 3,890 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has 0.32% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 48,546 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.07% stake. Garrison Bradford Associates Inc, New York-based fund reported 24,650 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc reported 126 shares stake. Us Financial Bank De invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Earnest Prtn Limited Company holds 0.13% or 392,804 shares. 10,619 are held by Zeke Capital Advisors Limited. Icon Advisers Co holds 0.42% or 120,933 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 26,129 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Aperio Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 9,659 are held by Raymond James Na. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hahn Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 883,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation owns 1.29M shares.