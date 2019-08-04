Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Market Valuation Declined While Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $627,111; First Heartland Consultants Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $481,584; Stock Declined

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 111,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 100,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 4.62 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reaves W H & owns 341,344 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 28,864 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% or 6.15 million shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 10,419 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 100 shares. Navellier & Associate invested 0.45% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bb&T Corporation owns 53,922 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.21% stake. Plante Moran Ltd Company owns 1,133 shares. Trustmark Bank Department reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tortoise Invest holds 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 170 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 5.23 million shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 35,208 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0.03% or 233,326 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 0.38% stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,555 shares to 10,923 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 3,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,702 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.